Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $6.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

In related news, insider Ganesh Jois bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

