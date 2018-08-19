Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $157,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.