Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Golar LNG worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 386.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 235,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.52. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

