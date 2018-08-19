Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) Position Raised by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.05% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

