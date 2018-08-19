GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.41) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.14) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,525 ($19.45) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.61 ($19.69).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,617 ($20.63) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($55,812.86). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.09), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($38,676.81). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,826 shares of company stock worth $4,400,426.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.