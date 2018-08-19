Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 75.38%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 million. equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

