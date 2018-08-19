GKN PLC/S (GKNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GKN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:GKNLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GKN PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GKN PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GKNLY opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. GKN PLC/S has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and nacelles and pylons; commercial engines, fan rotatives, fan statics, booster and compressors, turbine exit and inlet structures, and space propulsion products; aircraft systems, such as wiring and interconnection systems, aircraft transparencies, ice protection, landing gears, and tanks and flotation systems; and after market, and MRO services.

