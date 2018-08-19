Gifford Fong Associates Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 23,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $78.26 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.