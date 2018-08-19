Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $466,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $358.82 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.01 and a 1 year high of $450.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.46, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.02.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,556,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $20,582,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,657 shares in the company, valued at $83,947,877.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,782 shares of company stock worth $73,628,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.88.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

