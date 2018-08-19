Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,540 Wendys Co (WEN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wendys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 571,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Wendys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Wendys by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.42 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Wendys had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Argus dropped their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

