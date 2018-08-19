Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,039 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Wood sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $535,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock worth $3,545,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

