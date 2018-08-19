Genus plc (GNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,028.33 ($25.87).

Several research firms recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,353 ($30.02) to GBX 2,470 ($31.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

GNS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,856 ($36.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652 ($21.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,597 ($33.13).

In other news, insider Lesley Knox bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,670 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £53,400 ($68,120.93).

About Genus

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. It operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. The company sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.

