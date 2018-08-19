GenTrust LLC Acquires 4,095 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

GDX opened at $18.72 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

