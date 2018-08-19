Gentherm (THRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.65

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 2557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Longbow Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 30,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,745.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,619 shares of company stock worth $4,839,627. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 91,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth $15,125,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 438,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

