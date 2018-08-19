GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Holdings Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,248 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period.

GNMK opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.57. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 91.58%. equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $37,721.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,153 shares of company stock worth $118,786 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

