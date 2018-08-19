Gartner Inc (IT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Gartner worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 114.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after purchasing an additional 915,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after purchasing an additional 662,107 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11,530.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 453,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 449,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330,798 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $250,915.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,190.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 38,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $5,430,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,474,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,011 shares of company stock worth $6,678,216 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of IT stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

