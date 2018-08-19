GameUnits Price Tops $0.0351 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. GameUnits has a total market capitalization of $121,997.00 and $0.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameUnits has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GameUnits

UNITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org . GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

