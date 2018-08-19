Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%.

GLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 95,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.68. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

