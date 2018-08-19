GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $121.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

