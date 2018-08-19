GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $121.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 90,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth $636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 22.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

