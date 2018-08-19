G3 Exploration (GDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.20

Shares of G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:GDG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

G3 Exploration Company Profile (LON:GDG)

G3 Exploration Ltd, formerly Green Dragon Gas Ltd., is a China-based investment holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of coal bed methane in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The coal bed methane operations in the PRC are conducted through production sharing arrangements with China United Coal Bed Methane Corporation Ltd.

