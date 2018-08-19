Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,905 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $76,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 1,446.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 517,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483,646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 172.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 323,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,124,000 after acquiring an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $30,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.95 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.30 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $39,100.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,784 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

