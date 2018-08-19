Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 134,255 AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 265.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Gabelli raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of AMCX opened at $60.45 on Friday. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 278.30% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $761.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

