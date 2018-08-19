FTD Companies (FTD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of FTD Companies stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTD Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the first quarter valued at $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

