Fred Alger Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845,687 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

