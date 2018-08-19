Francesca’s (FRAN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

FRAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Francesca’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAN opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 123,809 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Francesca’s by 143.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 309,507 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Francesca’s by 141.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 107,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

