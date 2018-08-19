Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fortive by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fortive by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $512,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,923.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $80.25 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

