Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in Aptus Fortified Value ETF (FTVA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptus Fortified Value ETF (BATS:FTVA) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,072 shares during the quarter. Aptus Fortified Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Fortified Value ETF were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Aptus Fortified Value ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 345,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the period.

Shares of Aptus Fortified Value ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday.

