Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,490 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 79.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 225,869 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 294,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3,114.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,008,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 976,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.