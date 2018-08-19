FORCE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,655.00 (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One FORCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, FORCE has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. FORCE has a market capitalization of $800,949.00 and approximately $4,655.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 179.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About FORCE

FORCE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 142,612,104 coins and its circulating supply is 139,419,919 coins. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io . FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin . The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

