Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Foot Locker worth $22,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 119.0% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

