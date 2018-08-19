FlorinCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $541,837.00 (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. FlorinCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00891239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002825 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003874 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012869 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash . FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

