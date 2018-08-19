Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $66.34 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Visa by 730.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 53.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $146,859,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $101.94 and a 52-week high of $143.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Visa’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.