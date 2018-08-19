Five Point (FPH) & Colliers International Group (CIGI) Head to Head Survey

Five Point (NASDAQ: CIGI) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Five Point and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $139.43 million 11.19 $73.23 million ($0.61) -17.56 Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.33 $49.31 million $3.02 26.47

Five Point has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colliers International Group. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Five Point and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50 Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Five Point presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Five Point’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than Colliers International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 122.14% -1.59% -1.09% Colliers International Group 2.66% 29.50% 5.87%

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Five Point does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Five Point on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

