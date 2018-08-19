FirstService (FSV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News coverage about FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstService earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7483918462154 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. FirstService has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $86.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

