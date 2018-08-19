FirstEnergy (FE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

News headlines about FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FirstEnergy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1703243918924 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

