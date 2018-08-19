First Trust Chindia ETF (FNI) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

