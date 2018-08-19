First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Midwest Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9380068911486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on FMBI shares. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $27.11 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $165.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $60,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Hotchkiss sold 3,900 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $103,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,560.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

