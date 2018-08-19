First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,456.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,474,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,700 shares of company stock worth $6,970,725. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 79,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

