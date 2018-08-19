First Financial (THFF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THFF. ValuEngine raised First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 22.50%. research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

