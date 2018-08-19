First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) is one of 21 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Choice Healthcare Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors -93.52% -118.89% -36.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million -$3.88 million -7.87 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors $1.13 billion $76.65 million 360.57

First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Choice Healthcare Solutions Competitors 121 521 612 31 2.43

First Choice Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential downside of 7.34%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

