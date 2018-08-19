FireEye Inc (FEYE) Holdings Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,596 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,413 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.43% of FireEye worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in FireEye by 946.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FireEye by 56.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

