Financial Survey: iQIYI (IQ) versus Netflix (NFLX)

iQIYI (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get iQIYI alerts:

This table compares iQIYI and Netflix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Netflix $11.69 billion 11.80 $558.92 million $1.25 253.42

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than iQIYI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Netflix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Netflix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iQIYI and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI N/A N/A N/A Netflix 7.13% 25.66% 5.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iQIYI and Netflix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 0 3 1 0 2.25 Netflix 4 14 29 0 2.53

iQIYI presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Netflix has a consensus price target of $348.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Netflix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than iQIYI.

Summary

Netflix beats iQIYI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of January 22, 2018, it had approximately 117 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.