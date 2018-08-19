Financial Review: Viewray (VRAY) & Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Viewray (NYSE: VAR) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viewray and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -83.84% -353.05% -46.00% Varian Medical Systems 4.07% 27.51% 12.41%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viewray and Varian Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 0 6 0 3.00 Varian Medical Systems 3 3 2 0 1.88

Viewray currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $111.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Viewray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viewray and Varian Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $34.04 million 22.05 -$72.17 million ($1.04) -9.60 Varian Medical Systems $2.67 billion 3.82 $249.60 million $3.60 30.89

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray. Viewray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Viewray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Viewray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Viewray on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation and verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Varian Particle Therapy segment develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

