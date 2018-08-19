Financial Review: Sogou (SOGO) vs. Inpixon (INPX)

Sogou (NASDAQ: INPX) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Sogou shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Inpixon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sogou and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $908.36 million 3.97 $82.20 million $0.29 31.34 Inpixon $45.13 million 0.13 -$35.01 million N/A N/A

Sogou has higher revenue and earnings than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou N/A N/A N/A Inpixon -169.12% N/A -74.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sogou and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 1 1 1 0 2.00 Inpixon 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sogou presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.18%. Inpixon has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,382.46%. Given Inpixon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inpixon is more favorable than Sogou.

Summary

Sogou beats Inpixon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions. Its products are based on a technology that detects and locates accessible cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth devices, as well as uses a data-analytics engine to deliver actionable insights and intelligent reports for security, marketing, asset management, etc. The Infrastructure segment resells third party hardware, software, and related maintenance/warranty products and services to commercial and government customers. Its products include enterprise computing, storage, virtualization, networking, etc.; and services comprise custom application/software design, architecture and development, staff augmentation, and project management. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, telecom, and others. Inpixon has reseller partnership with Genwave Technologies Inc. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

