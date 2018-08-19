Financial Contrast: Tahoe Resources (TAHO) versus Yamana Gold (AUY)

Tahoe Resources (NYSE: AUY) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.2% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tahoe Resources and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tahoe Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yamana Gold 0 3 8 0 2.73

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Tahoe Resources.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tahoe Resources does not pay a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tahoe Resources and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.61 $81.79 million $0.27 14.00 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.42 -$194.40 million $0.08 33.75

Tahoe Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tahoe Resources and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tahoe Resources -9.04% -1.80% -1.53% Yamana Gold -15.63% 3.49% 1.77%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Tahoe Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

