Fidelity Southern Co. (LION) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Southern worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.04%. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

LION has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

