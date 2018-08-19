Ferroglobe (GSM) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.12 million. equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 51,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

