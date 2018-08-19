Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP) Share Price

Media headlines about Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4983132570236 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

RNP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,805. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.