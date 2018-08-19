Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Endurance International Group (EIGI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Endurance International Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.1381782182694 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Endurance International Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,135. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

